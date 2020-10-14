Ridley Scott Eyes Napoleon Movie ‘Kitbag’ With Joaquin Phoenix Attached to Star Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

With “The Last Duel” wrapping production today in Ireland, director Ridley Scott is looking ahead and eyeing his next project “Kitbag,” a movie about French military leader and emperor Napoleon which has Academy Award winner Joaquin Phoenix attached to star, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. The project is in the early stages.



The film is set at 20th Century Studios, where Scott’s banner Scott Free has a deal. Screenwriter David Scarpa, who wrote “All the Money in the World” for Scott, is writing the screenplay for the Napoleon movie.



“Kitbag” will be produced by Scott and Kevin Walsh for Scott Free.



*Also Read:* 'Life in a Day' Sequel in the Works From Ridley Scott and Kevin Macdonald at YouTube Originals



The film’s title “Kitbag” derives from the saying “there is a general’s staff hidden in every soldier’s kitbag.” The project will focus on Napoleon’s origins, relentless ambition, his military leadership, and his rise to becoming emperor along with the volatile relationship he had with his wife Josephine.



Scott was at work shooting his film “The Last Duel” with 20th Century Studios before production was shut down due to the coronavirus. The period drama stars Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck. Scott last directed “All the Money in the World” about the Getty family kidnapping in 2017.



Next up, Ridley Scott has the drama about the assassination of the member of the Gucci family fashion empire that has Lady Gaga attached to star, for MGM.



Scott and Phoenix are repped by WME.



Deadline first reported the news.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Ridley Scott to Exec Produce Prison Thriller 'Panopticon' Based on Black List Script



Ridley Scott's Scott Free Productions Signs First-Look Deal at Apple



Steven Knight, Tom Hardy and Ridley Scott to Adapt 'Great Expectations' as FX, BBC Limited Series With “The Last Duel” wrapping production today in Ireland, director Ridley Scott is looking ahead and eyeing his next project “Kitbag,” a movie about French military leader and emperor Napoleon which has Academy Award winner Joaquin Phoenix attached to star, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. The project is in the early stages.The film is set at 20th Century Studios, where Scott’s banner Scott Free has a deal. Screenwriter David Scarpa, who wrote “All the Money in the World” for Scott, is writing the screenplay for the Napoleon movie.“Kitbag” will be produced by Scott and Kevin Walsh for Scott Free.*Also Read:* 'Life in a Day' Sequel in the Works From Ridley Scott and Kevin Macdonald at YouTube OriginalsThe film’s title “Kitbag” derives from the saying “there is a general’s staff hidden in every soldier’s kitbag.” The project will focus on Napoleon’s origins, relentless ambition, his military leadership, and his rise to becoming emperor along with the volatile relationship he had with his wife Josephine.Scott was at work shooting his film “The Last Duel” with 20th Century Studios before production was shut down due to the coronavirus. The period drama stars Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck. Scott last directed “All the Money in the World” about the Getty family kidnapping in 2017.Next up, Ridley Scott has the drama about the assassination of the member of the Gucci family fashion empire that has Lady Gaga attached to star, for MGM.Scott and Phoenix are repped by WME.Deadline first reported the news.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Ridley Scott to Exec Produce Prison Thriller 'Panopticon' Based on Black List ScriptRidley Scott's Scott Free Productions Signs First-Look Deal at AppleSteven Knight, Tom Hardy and Ridley Scott to Adapt 'Great Expectations' as FX, BBC Limited Series 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Eat Wheaties! Movie Clip - Awkward Family Dinner



Eat Wheaties! Movie Clip - Awkward Family Dinner - Plot synopsis: After being named co-chair of his college reunion, lonely software executive Sid Straw (TONY HALE) joins Facebook and reaches out to.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:27 Published 1 week ago Cognition Movie



Cognition Movie Official Trailer HD (2020) -TALASH VIDEO CENTRE AND DIGITAL BOULEVARD REVEAL TRAILER FOR COGNITION – BRITISH SHORT SCI- FI DRAMA STARRING ANDREW SCOTT AND JEREMY.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:38 Published 3 weeks ago Return to Paradise Movie (1998) - Vince Vaughn, Anne Heche, Joaquin Phoenix



Return to Paradise Movie Trailer (1998) - Plot synopsis: Two friends must choose whether to help a third friend who was arrested in Malaysia for drug possession. Director: Joseph Ruben Writers:.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:24 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this L. F. R. ⌛ RT @DEADLINE: Ridley Scott Eyes Another Epic: Joaquin Phoenix As Napoleon In ‘Kitbag’ As Director Today Wraps ‘The Last Duel’ https://t.co/… 4 minutes ago WeSmirch Ridley Scott Eyes Another Epic: Joaquin Phoenix As Napoleon In 'Kitbag' As Director Today Wraps 'The Last Duel' (Mi… https://t.co/rVpSLIJRy5 31 minutes ago

