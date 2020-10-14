Global  
 

Ridley Scott Eyes Napoleon Movie ‘Kitbag’ With Joaquin Phoenix Attached to Star

The Wrap Wednesday, 14 October 2020
Ridley Scott Eyes Napoleon Movie ‘Kitbag’ With Joaquin Phoenix Attached to StarWith “The Last Duel” wrapping production today in Ireland, director Ridley Scott is looking ahead and eyeing his next project “Kitbag,” a movie about French military leader and emperor Napoleon which has Academy Award winner Joaquin Phoenix attached to star, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. The project is in the early stages.

The film is set at 20th Century Studios, where Scott’s banner Scott Free has a deal. Screenwriter David Scarpa, who wrote “All the Money in the World” for Scott, is writing the screenplay for the Napoleon movie.

“Kitbag” will be produced by Scott and Kevin Walsh for Scott Free.

*Also Read:* 'Life in a Day' Sequel in the Works From Ridley Scott and Kevin Macdonald at YouTube Originals

The film’s title “Kitbag” derives from the saying “there is a general’s staff hidden in every soldier’s kitbag.” The project will focus on Napoleon’s origins, relentless ambition, his military leadership, and his rise to becoming emperor along with the volatile relationship he had with his wife Josephine.

Scott was at work shooting his film “The Last Duel” with 20th Century Studios before production was shut down due to the coronavirus. The period drama stars Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck. Scott last directed “All the Money in the World” about the Getty family kidnapping in 2017.

Next up, Ridley Scott has the drama about the assassination of the member of the Gucci family fashion empire that has Lady Gaga attached to star, for MGM.

Scott and Phoenix are repped by WME.

Deadline first reported the news.

