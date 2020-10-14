|
Amazon to Stream NFL Playoff Game in January
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Amazon will air an NFL playoff game next January, an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap.
Amazon, which streams “Thursday Night Football,” will simulcast one of the new Wildcard round games on Jan. 10 as part of the league’s expanded playoffs this year. NBC and CBS each got an extra NFL playoff game and will stream it on their company-owned streaming services along with the broadcast networks.
Amazon will get the game produced by CBS, which will also stream on CBS All Access (soon-to-be Paramount+), as well as get a separaetly-produced broadcast on Nickelodeon.
Amazon declined to comment. The story was first reported by the WSJ.
CBS is paying around $70 million for its extra playoff game; it is not known how much Amazon paid.
More to come…
