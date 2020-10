Kiszla: Arrest of Melvin Gordon gives Broncos excuse to do right by Phillip Lindsay and make him No. 1 running back Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

It's never too late to do the right thing. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Denver Post Sports RT @PostBroncos: Why should Lindsay start crucial game against Patriots? Unlike Gordon, he’s never given Broncos any reason to doubt his tr… 4 minutes ago Denver Post Broncos Why should Lindsay start crucial game against Patriots? Unlike Gordon, he’s never given Broncos any reason to doubt… https://t.co/6LCauGz2le 4 minutes ago