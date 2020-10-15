Global  
 

Cameron Peak Fire becomes largest wildfire in Colorado history, growing more than 20,000 acres in a day

USATODAY.com Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
The Cameron Peak Fire on Wednesday surpassed another 2020 blaze, the Pine Gulch Fire, as the largest wildfire by acreage in Colorado history.
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Smoke-filled skies hit Colorado as Cameron Peak Fire flares up

Smoke-filled skies hit Colorado as Cameron Peak Fire flares up 01:38

 Larimer County, Colorado residents woke up to a smoky Wednesday (October 14) morning after the Cameron Peak Fire flared up overnight due to high winds. New mandatory evacuations were issued.

