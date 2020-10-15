Scott Peterson's 2004 murder convictions to be reexamined

Nearly two decades after making headlines, the case of convicted killer Scott Peterson is being sent back to a San Mateo County court amid new questions about a juror in the case. Peterson was found guilty of murdering his wife, Laci, and their unborn son in 2004. (10/14/20)
Scott Peterson is still guilty of murdering his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn child, in 2002. However, a California Supreme Court ruling says he won't be put to death because of it. Newser reports the court upheld the high-profile murder convictions. However, it ruled 7-0 that the judge in his case made 'clear and significant' mistakes during the death-penalty phase of the trial.
The gruesome Scott Peterson case gripped the nation in 2002 when Peterson was arrested for the first-degree murder of his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, and the second-degree murder of their unborn son,..