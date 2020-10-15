Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scott Peterson's 2004 murder convictions to be reexamined

CBS News Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
The California Supreme Court ordered a second look at Scott Peterson's conviction for killing his pregnant wife and unborn son.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Report: Scott Peterson Conviction To Be Reexamined In San Mateo Court

Report: Scott Peterson Conviction To Be Reexamined In San Mateo Court 00:39

 Nearly two decades after making headlines, the case of convicted killer Scott Peterson is being sent back to a San Mateo County court amid new questions about a juror in the case. Peterson was found guilty of murdering his wife, Laci, and their unborn son in 2004. (10/14/20)

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Scott Peterson Scott Peterson American murderer on death row in the US

Court: Scott Peterson Is Still Guilty, But Won't Be On Death Row Anymore [Video]

Court: Scott Peterson Is Still Guilty, But Won't Be On Death Row Anymore

Scott Peterson is still guilty of murdering his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn child, in 2002. However, a California Supreme Court ruling says he won't be put to death because of it. Newser reports the court upheld the high-profile murder convictions. However, it ruled 7-0 that the judge in his case made 'clear and significant' mistakes during the death-penalty phase of the trial.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Related videos from verified sources

New REELZ Documentary Uncovers The Reason Behind Scott Peterson’s ‘Ultimate Betrayal’ [Video]

New REELZ Documentary Uncovers The Reason Behind Scott Peterson’s ‘Ultimate Betrayal’

There was closure for some in knowing that Scott Peterson was on death row for the 2002 murder of his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn child, Connor. But that has all changed with news..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 01:13Published
How He Did It: Inside The Twisted World Of Convicted Murderer Scott Peterson, Who Won Death Row Appeal [Video]

How He Did It: Inside The Twisted World Of Convicted Murderer Scott Peterson, Who Won Death Row Appeal

The gruesome Scott Peterson case gripped the nation in 2002 when Peterson was arrested for the first-degree murder of his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, and the second-degree murder of their unborn son,..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 01:13Published
Former neighbors say overturning Scott Peterson’s death penalty was a mistake [Video]

Former neighbors say overturning Scott Peterson’s death penalty was a mistake

Scott Peterson was convicted for killing his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn baby. On Monday, the California Supreme Court upheld that conviction but overturned his death sentence.

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 02:05Published

Tweets about this