Dr. Fauci: Families Should Rethink Large Thanksgiving Dinners Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Families should rethink their large Thanksgiving gatherings this year because of the growing spread of COVID, especially if older relatives or people coming in from out of state are involved, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. "You may have to bite the bullet and sacrifice that... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this