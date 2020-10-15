Global  
 

Alabama football coach Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19

CBS News Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Six-time national champion football coach Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19 as coronavirus cases appear within SEC football teams. States like Wisconsin continue to see increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Mola Lenghi reports.
