A bronze statue of Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be erected in Brooklyn on her birthday next year
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
A statue of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be erected in her hometown Brooklyn next March on what would be the legal trailblazer's 88th birthday.
