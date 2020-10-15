A bronze statue of Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be erected in Brooklyn on her birthday next year

Amy Coney Barrett says Supreme Court must be independent and enforce rule of law



US Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has said Americans “deserve anindependent Supreme Court that interprets our Constitution and laws as theyare written". Her comments encapsulated her conservative approach to the lawthat has Republicans excited about the prospect of her taking the place of thelate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before election day.

