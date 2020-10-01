Global  
 

John Legend dedicates emotional performance to Chrissy Teigen

CBS News Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Teigen and Legend announced they had lost their baby earlier this month.
John Legend John Legend American singer, songwriter, producer, actor, and theatre director from Ohio

 Just weeks after suffering a pregnancy loss, John Legend returned to the stage during the Billboard Music Awards for an emotional performance.
USATODAY.com
John Legend will return to the spotlight at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards for his first public appearance since losing his unborn son.

Kim Kardashian and Gabrielle Union are among the stars sending their condolences to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend after the tragic loss of their baby boy.

John Legend delivered an emotional performance of 'Never Break' at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards delivered some big moments after being delayed over 5 months and relocated to Los Angeles due to the pandemic.

Model Chrissy Teigen has returned to Instagram for the first time since losing her baby in September.

 John Legend delivered an emotional performance Wednesday night at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, his first since he and wife Chrissy Teigen announced the...
FOXNews.com

 Legend dedicated his song at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards to his wife less than two weeks after they announced they had experienced...
Upworthy

 John Legend delivered an emotional performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, less than two weeks after his wife Chrissy Teigen suffered a pregnancy loss....
Just Jared


