REPORT: Cincinnati Vs. Tulsa Postponed Because Of Coronavirus

Daily Caller Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Will it eventually be played?
Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published
News video: UC postpones Saturday game against Tulsa due to COVID-19

UC postpones Saturday game against Tulsa due to COVID-19 01:26

 The game has been rescheduled for early December.

