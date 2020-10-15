Global  
 

Trump Could Cut Corporate Tax Rate Even Further If Reelected

Newsmax Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump on Thursday said that if he wins reelection, he might cut the corporate tax rate even more than he already has in his first term. Trump told Fox Business in an interview that he "may bring down the 21% down to 20," which he noted is an "even...
News video: Trump Admits To His $400 Million Dollar Debt

Trump Admits To His $400 Million Dollar Debt 00:40

 According to Business Insider, on Thursday, President Donald Trump responded to a town hall question about a New York Times report which revealed that he only paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017. The report also revealed that Trump paid no income tax in 11 of the 18 years of tax...

KakosLeonidas

Mr.K @tedcruz Liberals look down on much of America from a Trump Republican is RICH given u just reduced the corporate t… https://t.co/Xv3mrzf8aY 19 hours ago

CalgaryRugbyDad

David R. Robinson @BigOilerFan @Laura1Nash I disagree. Biden’s policies could drive investment to AB, esp. if Biden increases the fe… https://t.co/h7XY2wYicn 1 day ago

Ryanexpress77

Thomas Marchetti @CGasparino @JoeBiden @AEI Charlie, any stats on the federal govt getting more revenue from corporations that are t… https://t.co/Kp7O6nMvVO 2 days ago

PhilipTrucchio

philip @Muragedujames @bjorningeb @BoeJiden_2020 @washingtonpost Donald Trump the person is MEANINGLESS to me, his name co… https://t.co/xBhu2O9i3E 3 days ago

robinsnewswire

Global News Report "#WorldNews Story: #Trump Could Cut Corporate Tax Rate Even Further If Reelected #News": https://t.co/uKsWkYeQXC 4 days ago

Deplorablesurf5

Deplorable surfer 🇺🇸🏄🏻‍♂️ @ransupreme @jordan0618 @_montoni @icecube @OakenWord @CuomoPrimeTime @CNN Trump did cut the corporate tax rate to… https://t.co/STHQubHx4z 4 days ago

SusanJDunn2015

Susan J Dunn RT @4aPeoplesParty: Even if Biden reverses Trump's tax cuts, Wall Street isn't worried. A higher corporate tax rate could boost bank valuat… 5 days ago