Despite polls, Trump predicts a 'red wave' Nov. 3
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Speaking at a rally in North Carolina on the first day of early in-person voting, President Donald Trump predicted a "big, beautiful red wave" on Election Night, ignoring the multiple national polls that show him trailing to rival Joe Biden. (Oct. 15)
