Ice Cube defends advising Trump on plan for Black Americans

CBS News Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Rapper Ice Cube has defended his choice to advise President Trump
Video Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Published
News video: Ice Cube on Role in Developing Trump Campaign's 'Platinum Plan' for Black America | Billboard News

Ice Cube on Role in Developing Trump Campaign's 'Platinum Plan' for Black America | Billboard News 01:51

 Ice Cube on Role in Developing Trump Campaign's 'Platinum Plan' for Black America | Billboard News

Ice Cube Ice Cube American rapper, producer and actor from California

Ice Cube is working with Trump and Black women are calling him out

 Many progressive Black Women slammed Ice Cube for working with President Donald Trump, calling out his alleged hypocrisy and erasure of Black women.
 
USATODAY.com

Ice Cube Rejects Idea Trump's Using Him, Challenges Biden

 Ice Cube's scoffing at the notion he's being used by President Trump to win over Black voters -- he says that's irrelevant to his mission, and he's calling out..
TMZ.com

Ice Cube Clears Up Working with Trump on Contract with Black America

 A Trump surrogate is claiming Ice Cube joined forces with the President's campaign to help Black people -- something Cube is now addressing, and not entirely..
TMZ.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Rudy Giuliani's Daughter Urges Americans To End Trump's "Reign Of Terror" [Video]

Rudy Giuliani's Daughter Urges Americans To End Trump's "Reign Of Terror"

Rudy Giuliani's daughter is urging Americans to get involved in this election and asking them to vote for Joe Biden. Caroline Giuliani, the daughter of President Trump's personal attorney, shared some harsh criticism of her father and Trump. "The only way to end this nightmare is to vote," the 31-year-old wrote in a Vanity Fair column. She went on to say; "There is hope on the horizon, but we'll only grasp it if we elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Cruz refuses to wear mask outside hearing room [Video]

Cruz refuses to wear mask outside hearing room

Before speaking to reporters, Senator Ted Cruz removed his mask outside the hearing room for President Donald Trump's U.S. Supreme Court choice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:19Published

Trump vs. Big Tech: Everything you need to know about Section 230 and why everyone hates it

 Section 230, a provision to a 1996 law that shields Facebook and Google from liability for what users post, is increasingly under fire from Trump.
USATODAY.com

Ice Cube says both US presidential candidates 'have been evil to Black people' [Video]

Ice Cube says both US presidential candidates 'have been evil to Black people'

Ice Cube thinks both US presidential candidates, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, are “evil”, as he says he is reluctant to align himself with either party ahead of the November 3 election.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:44Published
Local Black educator says President’s proposed patriotic commission devalues African Americans [Video]

Local Black educator says President’s proposed patriotic commission devalues African Americans

After President Donald Trump announced his plan to sign an executive order to encourage a more patriotic curriculum in American schools, local African American educators say, this will further devalue..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 03:17Published
'You Get A Holiday!' Trump Talks Up 'Platinum Plan' For Black Americans [Video]

'You Get A Holiday!' Trump Talks Up 'Platinum Plan' For Black Americans

President Donald Trump made another attempt to appeal to black Americans on Friday, less than two months before the general election. CNN reports Trump's plan expands on existing economic-related..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

New National Poll: Biden Leads Trump By 10

New National Poll: Biden Leads Trump By 10 Former Vice President Joe Biden has a 10-point lead over President Donald Trump in the contest for the White House in a new national poll of likely voters...
Eurasia Review

Donald Trump slams Facebook, Twitter for restricting Joe Biden article

 US President Donald Trump has slammed Facebook and Twitter for restricting the distribution of a New York Post article criticizing Democratic presidential...
Mid-Day Also reported by •CBS NewsNew Zealand Herald

Pro-Trump group rolls out another $1M in ads targeting Arizona voters

Pro-Trump group rolls out another $1M in ads targeting Arizona voters A prominent pro-Trump super PAC is launching another $1 million ad blitz in Arizona amid polls showing President TrumpDonald John TrumpTwitter CEO calls blocking...
WorldNews Also reported by •Upworthy

