Hollywood Protests the Timing of NBC's Town Hall With Trump, Rudy Giuliani Accidentally Uploads Video of Himself & More | THR Ne



More than 100 top Hollywood players are protesting the timing of NBC's Town Hall with President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani accidentally uploaded a video of himself to YouTube and 'Dexter' is headed.. Credit: THR News Duration: 02:40 Published 2 hours ago

North Texas Political, Debate Experts Discuss Impact Of Dueling Presidential Town Hall Meetings



While President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden won't debate Thursday, there's plenty of debate over what they're doing instead. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:09 Published 2 hours ago