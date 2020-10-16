|
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse blasts Donald Trump: He 'kisses dictators' butts' and has 'flirted with white supremacists'
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse says he fears Trump will drive the country to the left, which is why he "campaigned for everybody not named Trump in 2016."
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ben Sasse United States Senator from Nebraska
Slamming Trump, G.O.P. Senator Warns of a ‘Republican Blood Bath’Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska issued a scathing takedown of President Trump during a telephone town hall with constituents, saying he cozied up to dictators and..
NYTimes.com
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
In California: GOP stands firm on ballot drop boxes; Census deadline just hours awayNearly 53,000 Northern California residents face power shutoffs. Plus: Officials urge people to fill out the Census by tonight or wait another 10 years to be..
USATODAY.com
President Trump says, without evidence, that Dr. Anthony Fauci is a 'democrat'Fauci has worked under both Democratic and Republican administrations since 1984.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
COVID-19, QAnon and court packing: Here are the top moments from the Biden, Trump town hallsIt wasn't as combative as the first presidential debate, but Thursday's competing town halls between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden had..
USATODAY.com
"I know nothing about QAnon": Trump doesn't denounce conspiracy"You're not someone's crazy uncle who can just retweet whatever," Guthrie told Mr. Trump after asking him about a conspiracy theory he retweeted.
CBS News
Woman behind Trump — and her nod — catches a share of the attentionTown hall guest in Miami nodded when she approved and shook her head when she didn't. And social media noticed.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump says he knows 'nothing' about QAnon: Here's what to know about the far-right conspiracy theoryPresident Donald Trump said Thursday he knows "nothing about" QAnon, a growing, yet baseless, far-right conspiracy theory.
USATODAY.com
Nebraska State in the United States
Nebraska Senator Uses ACB Hearing To Crap All Over Astros, 'Miserable Cheaters'"I'd like to talk about the Houston Astros, who are miserable cheaters." Nebraska U.S. Senator Ben Sasse used time during the Amy Coney Barrett hearing Wednesday..
TMZ.com
Sen. Ben Sasse calls Houston Astros 'miserable cheaters' during Amy Coney Barrett hearingSen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska, called the Houston Astros "miserable cheaters" during Supreme Court nominee Hon. Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this