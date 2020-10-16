Scott Peterson family reacts to his case being reconsidered by California Supreme Court

Global  
 

Scott Peterson’s sister-in-law told Fox News on Thursday that the family is grateful that the California Supreme Court has ordered a second look at his conviction for killing his pregnant wife and unborn child less than two months after it overturned his death penalty.
