Person who flew with Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of town hall
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Joe Biden was given the all clear to participate in a Thursday night town hall after concerns he could have been exposed to COVID-19 while aboard his campaign plane. The virus has forced his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, to change her campaign plans. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss that and more.
