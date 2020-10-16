Global  
 

Person who flew with Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of town hall

CBS News Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Joe Biden was given the all clear to participate in a Thursday night town hall after concerns he could have been exposed to COVID-19 while aboard his campaign plane. The virus has forced his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, to change her campaign plans. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss that and more.
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Biden and Trump in Dueling Televised Town Halls

Biden and Trump in Dueling Televised Town Halls 02:01

 In the wake of the canceled presidential debate that had been scheduled to take place in Miami this week, both President Trump and Joe Biden are set to host competing town hall events on network television — at the same time. Cheddar's Megan Pratz reports.

