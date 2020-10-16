Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
• U.S. •
Europe
U.K.
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
US News
>
‘We’re On The Same Side’: Trump Pushes Back On Savannah Guthrie Over Mask Question
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
‘We’re On The Same Side’: Trump Pushes Back On Savannah Guthrie Over Mask Question
Friday, 16 October 2020 (
10 hours ago
)
'I say wear the masks, I’m fine with it'
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Coronavirus disease 2019
Democratic Party
Google
Republican Party
Kamala Harris
QAnon
Supreme Court of the United States
Facebook
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Guthrie
Savannah
Correa
Cienfuegos
WORTH WATCHING
Rudy Giuliani's Daughter Urges Americans To End Trump's 'Reign Of Terror'
Twitter briefly restricts Trump campaign account
Apple enters 5G race with new iPhone 12s
Harris: Comms dir. 'doing well' after virus diagnoses