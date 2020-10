You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources CCSD to share hybrid learning plan at Oct. 22 meeting



The Clark County School District reports that the Board of School Trustees will be presented with a transitional plan to move to face-to-face (hybrid) instruction. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:36 Published 3 hours ago Gulfport School District Superintendent Glen East nominated for MS Board of Education seat



Governor Tate Reeves has nominated two people to fill vacancies on the state board of education, one of them being Gulfport School District Superintendent Glen East. Credit: WXXV Published 1 day ago West Ada School District Chairman announces his resignation



At the end of an hours-long West Ada Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, West Ada School District Chairman Ed Klopfenstein announced his resignation, citing concerns over his working relationship with.. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 00:57 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this azcentral Emotional J.O. Combs Unified School District board meeting https://t.co/eWvuqmSzFP 20 minutes ago