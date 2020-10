You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rams vs. Lobos Game Canceled Due To COVID, Mountain West Declares Game A No Contest



Colorado State’s football season won’t begin Saturday after all. Due to the prevalence of COVID-19 in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, the University of New Mexico Lobos will be unable to travel to.. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:22 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this