You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Putin Proposes Extending Nuclear Arms Pact With U.S. for a Year With negotiations for a five-year extension stalled, the Russian president puts pressure on President Trump to salvage an Obama-era accord.

NYTimes.com 2 hours ago



Trump hoping to strike last-minute nuclear arms deal with Putin before election: report President Trump is hoping to strike a last-minute nuclear arms deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin before the Nov. 3 election, Axios reported on Sunday....

WorldNews 5 days ago



Vladimir Putin offers to extend US nuclear deal for one more year Russian President Vladimir Putin made a strong call to save the last existing nuclear arms control pact between his country and the United States, proposing to...

Belfast Telegraph 5 hours ago





Tweets about this