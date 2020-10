You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Clark County preparing early voting sites amid pandemic



Early voting will have a different feel this election year amid the pandemic and Clark County says it is making sure voters can safely vote in person or drop off their mail-in ballots. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:09 Published 8 hours ago Impact of high early voter turnout



Tennesseans broke the record for the number of people who cast their ballot on the first day of early voting on Wednesday. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 02:04 Published 13 hours ago Over 300,000 ballots cast in Colorado in first days of early voting, officials say



Colorado voters are already turning out for the Nov. 3 election, with more than 300,000 ballots cast in the first days of early voting this week, officials announced Thursday. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:13 Published 13 hours ago

Tweets about this