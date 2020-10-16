Global  
 

Officer sues former Chicago top cop Eddie Johnson for sexual assault

FOXNews.com Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Disgraced former Chicago top cop Eddie Johnson has been accused of sexual assault and harassment in a new bombshell lawsuit, according to reports.
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Officer Suing Former Police Supt. Eddie Johnson Over Alleged Assault

Officer Suing Former Police Supt. Eddie Johnson Over Alleged Assault 02:48

 A Chicago Police officer who was once assigned as former Supt. Eddie Johnson's driver is suing him for sexual assault and harassment, accusing him of years of "shockingly violent, abusive, and harassing conduct." CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

