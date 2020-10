One Of Hundreds Of New Evacuees Of Cameron Peak Fire 'Takes His Hat Off To' Firefighters Trying To Protect Homes



The Cameron Peak Fire burned more than 30,000 acres as it actively spread to the east on Wednesday and the burn area now covers 164,140 acres, from the Continental Divide to within 10 miles of Fort..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 03:00 Published 17 hours ago