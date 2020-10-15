Slim chance COVID vaccine ready by Christmas, says UK task force chair

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 43,429



The Government said that, as of 9am on Friday, there had been a further 15,650lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the total number ofcases in the UK to 689,257. The Government also said a further 136 people haddied within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, as of Friday. Thisbrings the UK total to 43,429.

