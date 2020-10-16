Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Senator Kamala Harris questions Amy Coney Barrett on climate change

CBS News Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
During Senate confirmation hearings on Wednesday, Senator Kamala Harris asked Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett about her views on climate change. Barrett called it "very contentious matter of public debate." Watch their exchange.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Barrett: Climate change is a 'contentious matter'

Barrett: Climate change is a 'contentious matter' 02:32

 When Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was asked by Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee Kamala Harris if climate change is a threat, Barrett did not answer and instead said the topic is a "contentious matter" of public debate.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee

Person who flew with Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of town hall

 Joe Biden was given the all clear to participate in a Thursday night town hall after concerns he could have been exposed to COVID-19 while aboard his campaign..
CBS News
Harris: Comms dir. 'doing well' after virus diagnoses [Video]

Harris: Comms dir. 'doing well' after virus diagnoses

After taking her campaign virtually following the positive coronavirus diagnoses of two people in her orbit, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Thursday said they are "doing well."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published
Rudy Giuliani's Daughter Urges Americans To End Trump's "Reign Of Terror" [Video]

Rudy Giuliani's Daughter Urges Americans To End Trump's "Reign Of Terror"

Rudy Giuliani's daughter is urging Americans to get involved in this election and asking them to vote for Joe Biden. Caroline Giuliani, the daughter of President Trump's personal attorney, shared some harsh criticism of her father and Trump. "The only way to end this nightmare is to vote," the 31-year-old wrote in a Vanity Fair column. She went on to say; "There is hope on the horizon, but we'll only grasp it if we elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Harris halts in-person campaigning after an aide tests positive for the coronavirus.

 Kamala Harris canceled in-person campaigning through Sunday after her communications director and a member of her flight crew tested positive for the..
NYTimes.com

Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney Barrett United States federal judge

Amy Coney Barrett's views on climate change – and why it matters

 Barrett said, "I don't think my views on global warming or climate change are relevant to the job I would do as a judge." Many scientists disagree.
CBS News

McConnell: Senate will take up Barrett nomination on October 23

 The Judiciary Committee is set to vote on Barrett's nomination on October 22.
CBS News

Feinstein hugs Graham after Barrett hearing

 Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein of California hugged Republican Senator Lindsey Graham following Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearing..
USATODAY.com

US Supreme Court: Senate Democrats decry 'sham' confirmation hearings

 Republicans powered Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett closer to confirmation Thursday, pushing past Democratic objections in the drive to seat President..
New Zealand Herald

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Democrats’ Anger Over Barrett Could Have Big Consequences in the Senate

 Republicans’ decision to push through a Supreme Court confirmation fuels the prospect for big changes to minority power should Democrats take the majority.
NYTimes.com

Democrats See a Cash Surge, With a $1.5 Billion ActBlue Haul

 Democratic candidates in competitive Senate races saw another huge increase in donations from July to September.
NYTimes.com
Twitter briefly restricts Trump campaign account [Video]

Twitter briefly restricts Trump campaign account

U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election campaign's Twitter account was briefly restricted on Thursday, causing an outcry from Republican lawmakers who accused social media companies of acting like "speech police" and vowing to hold Twitter responsible. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:54Published

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Blunt and Murphy weigh in on Barrett's confirmation hearing

 This week on "The Takeout," Senators Roy Blunt and Chris Murphy talked with host Major Garrett about Barrett's hearing and what her confirmation will mean to the..
CBS News

AP Top Stories Oct. 16 A

 Here's the latest for Friday October 16th: Trump, in town hall, doesn't say if he tested negative for virus before last debate; Biden says he'll clarify Supreme..
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

California Sen. Feinstein Takes Heat Over Warm Words for Lindsey Graham [Video]

California Sen. Feinstein Takes Heat Over Warm Words for Lindsey Graham

Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s kind words directed at Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), along with a friendly hug, have stirred outrage among prominent liberals. Joe Vazquez reports. (10-15-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:57Published
SCOTUS - Amy Coney Barret Nomination 10.15.2020 [Video]

SCOTUS - Amy Coney Barret Nomination 10.15.2020

The latest on the supreme court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett.

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished
Amy Coney Barrett SCOTUS Nomination Edges Toward Confirmation [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett SCOTUS Nomination Edges Toward Confirmation

Republicans powered Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett closer to confirmation Thursday, pushing past Democratic objections. (10-15-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:06Published

Tweets about this