Senator Kamala Harris questions Amy Coney Barrett on climate change
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
During Senate confirmation hearings on Wednesday, Senator Kamala Harris asked Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett about her views on climate change. Barrett called it "very contentious matter of public debate." Watch their exchange.
