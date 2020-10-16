Global  
 

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 6: With Dalvin Cook Likely Out, Alexander Mattison A Must Start

CBS 2 Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
The Vikings backup running back is likely to see more touches this week with Dalvin Cook dealing with an adductor strain.
 The Fantasy Football Today crew is back with their start and sit advice for Week 6. Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison tops the list following Dalvin Cook's injury.

