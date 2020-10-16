Michael B Jordan to Produce Movie Based on DC Comics’ ‘Static Shock’ Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Michael B. Jordan will produce a movie based on DC Comics’ “Static Shock,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Jordan will produce via Outlier Society, his Warners-based banner.



Jordan joins Reginald Hudlin on the project that was first revealed during August’s DC FanDome event.



“One of the things we’re really excited about, we really want to live up to the name of the company, Milestone Media,” said Hudlin. “When we spoke to Jim [Lee] about reviving the Milestone line, we said ‘Look, we all know this has been a hit comic book and hit animated series. It’s time to expand back into all those areas and then some.’ So we’re in serious conversations about, as we’re launching the comic book series, developing the ‘Static Shock’ movie. That will be a theatrical feature film.”



*Also Read:* Michael B Jordan's Social Justice Now Film Festival Reveals Inaugural Lineup With 'Us Kids,' '40 Years a Prisoner'



Created by Dwayne McDuffie, Denys Cowan, Michael Davis and Derek T. Dingle, African-American teenager Virgil Ovid Hawkins becomes a new kind of hero, named Static, after exposure to a radioactive chemical renders him capable of electromagnetic control and generation.



In addition to DC Comics, he notable was the focus of the 200-04 animated series “Static Shock,” which aired on Kids’ WB.



“What we’re talking about is unbelievable,” added Hudlin “We’re also talking to all the other divisions of Warner, for example, the animation department. They make those amazing animated feature films for home entertainment. And we’re talking about doing one of those feature films involving the Milestone characters. We’re also looking at new media, like podcasts, and doing a serious of stories that will be available on podcasts. We will deliver Milestone Media wherever you are, on whatever platform you want.”



Jordan, who starred opposite the late Chadwick Boseman as Killmonger in “Black Panther,” last starred and produced the Warner bros. legal drama “Just Mercy.” Jordan will next star as Tom Clancy Black Ops soldier John Clark in Amazon’s “Without Remorse,” which will be released next year. Jordan will next shoot and produce drama “A Journal for Jordan,” which has Denzel Washington set to direct.



Michael B Jordan is repped by WME, M88 and attorney Greg Slewett.



The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.



