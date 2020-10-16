Ratings: ‘Connecting…’ Enjoys Trump Town Hall Lead-in, and Then Falls Off a Cliff Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

NBC’s freshman comedy “Connecting…” got a ratings and audience boost Thursday thanks to its Donald Trump



Immediately after POTUS’ hourlong Savannah Guthrie-moderated event, Episode 102 of the social-distancing sitcom at 9 p.m. averaged 0.5 rating in the key adults 18-49 demographic and 2.4 million viewers, up from last week’s series premiere, which had a 0.3 and 1.6 million viewers. But Episode 103 at 9:30 fell to a 0.2/1 and 1.2 million viewers.



Last night, NBC’s Trump town hall was trumped by ABC’s Joe Biden event in early ratings. You can read more about that here.



*Also Read:* 'This Is Us' Season 5 Trailer: Randall and Beth Watch Black Lives Matter Protests With the Girls (Video)



On Wednesday, “Connecting…” star Shakina (pictured above) criticized NBC’s decision to host the Trump town hall — an event filling the time slot vacated by the second



“Shame on @NBC. Y’all sign my checks as of late but I’m disgusted by my home network giving Trump a platform for fear mongering, bigotry & disinformation,” the actress said on Twitter. “Don’t praise yourselves for putting a trans woman on primetime then give a platform to someone who wants to abolish my rights.”



Some of Shakina’s co-stars also spoke out against the Trump event, as did series creator Martin Gero. Gero and actor Brendan Gall tweeted the same statement on Thursday, within hours of Shakina’s first tweet Wednesday.



*Also Read:* Early Ratings: Biden's ABC Town Hall Tops Trump's on NBC



“I strenuously object to @NBC giving Trump a town hall directly opposite Biden’s on @ABC,” they wrote. “Trump pulled out of the debate to destabilize the election. I understand NBC is required to give him an hour of prime time but request that they reschedule it so that America can watch both.”



ABC was first in ratings Thursday with a 2.0 rating/12 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 9.2 million, according to preliminary Nielsen data. From 8-10, the Biden town hall earned a 2.6 rating/15 share and 12.2 million viewers. A repeat of “Emergency Call” Followed.



NBC was second in ratings with a 0.8/5 and in viewers with 4.9 million. From 8-9, Trump’s town hall put up a 1.7/10 and 10.4 million viewers. The 9 p.m. episode of “Connecting…” got the above-mentioned rating and total-viewer tally, plus a 3 share, and the 9:30 episode settled for its dropped-off numbers, plus a 1 share. At 10, “Dateline NBC” received a 0.4/2 and 2.5 million viewers.



Fox was third in ratings with a 0.7/4 and in viewers with 2.7 million. Fox aired the MLB playoffs game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves throughout primetime.



*Also Read:* 10 New Fall TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From 'The Con' to 'Connecting...' (Photos)



CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.5/3 and in viewers with 2.5 million. “Big Brother” at 8 posted a 0.9/5 and 3.9 million viewers. Following back-t0-back sitcom repeats, “Star Trek: Discovery” at 10 managed a 0.3/2 and 1.9 million viewers.



Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 1.1 million.



The CW and Telemundo tied for sixth in ratings, both with a 0.2/1. The CW was sixth in total viewers with 831,00 and Telemundo was seventh with 789,000.



*Also Read:* 'Connecting' Stars Rip NBC for Trump Town Hall: 'Shame on You'



For The CW, “Supernatural” at 8 had a 0.3/2 and 1 million viewers. At 9, “The Outpost” got a 0.1/1 and 633,000 viewers.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Ratings: Biden's Town Hall on ABC Tops Trump's Simulcast Across NBC, MSNBC and CNBC



2020 Billboard Music Awards on NBC Fall 62% From Last Year to New Record Low in Ratings



