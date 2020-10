President Trump and Joe Biden campaign in key battleground states Friday

Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

With Election Day a little more than two weeks away, President Trump and Joe Biden hit the campaign trail in key battlegrounds Friday. Meantime, there are mounting concerns over whether the president's personal attorney , Rudy Giuliani, is being used by Russia to influence the 2020 election. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.