President Trump and Joe Biden campaign in key battleground states Friday

Joe Biden Calls Transphobic Violence 'Unacceptable'



Joe Biden promised on Friday that, if elected, he will work towards ending discrimination. Sepcifically, discrimination against the LGBTQ community, says HuffPost. He also plans to expand economic opportunities and reform the criminal justice system. He spoke of transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals face added discrimination. Biden said violence against transgender and gender-nonconforming people is an “epidemic".

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36 Published on January 1, 1970