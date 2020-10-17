Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump and Joe Biden campaign in key battleground states Friday

CBS News Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
With Election Day a little more than two weeks away, President Trump and Joe Biden hit the campaign trail in key battlegrounds Friday. Meantime, there are mounting concerns over whether the president's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, is being used by Russia to influence the 2020 election. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Trump, Biden Make Final Pitches To Undecided Voters

Trump, Biden Make Final Pitches To Undecided Voters 01:44

 With Election Day 20 days away, President Trump and Joe Biden make their final pitches to undecided voters.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones Crowd Surfs During Trump Rally

 President Trump's predicting a red wave on Election Day, but one of his rallies looked like a potential wave of COVID cases when a Georgia politician treated it..
TMZ.com
Trump barnstorms FL while Biden heads for MI [Video]

Trump barnstorms FL while Biden heads for MI

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned fiercely in Florida Friday, where he and his challenger are in a statistical dead heat, while Democrat Joe Biden targeted another crucial battleground state, Michigan, where Biden said Trump is living in a "dream world." Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:55Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Joe Biden Calls Transphobic Violence 'Unacceptable' [Video]

Joe Biden Calls Transphobic Violence 'Unacceptable'

Joe Biden promised on Friday that, if elected, he will work towards ending discrimination. Sepcifically, discrimination against the LGBTQ community, says HuffPost. He also plans to expand economic opportunities and reform the criminal justice system. He spoke of transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals face added discrimination. Biden said violence against transgender and gender-nonconforming people is an “epidemic".

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Rudy Giuliani Rudy Giuliani American attorney and politician

US election: Rudy Giuliani's daughter endorses Biden, attacks Trump in essay

 Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani's daughter has publicly criticised her father and revealed she is voting for Joe Biden in a searing personal essay.Caroline..
New Zealand Herald

Intel community fears Russia targeted Giuliani to discredit Biden

 President Trump was given a heads up in 2019 that Russian intelligence was feeding his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, disinformation about Joe Biden, CBS News has..
CBS News

Trump was warned Giuliani was target of Russian disinformation campaign

 Robert O'Brien warned the president of the Russian disinformation campaign aimed at discrediting Joe Biden.
CBS News

Giuliani's daughter endorses Biden to end Trump's "reign of terror"

 "I may not be able to change my father's mind, but together, we can vote this toxic administration out of office," Giuliani said.
CBS News

Ed O'Keefe (journalist) Ed O'Keefe (journalist) journalist

Trump and Biden hit campaign trail after dueling town halls

 Less than 24 hours after dueling town halls, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden went to Michigan, hoping to lock up that swing state, while President..
CBS News

Biden faces voters' questions during town hall

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is back on the campaign trail after facing tough questions on issues including the COVID-19 pandemic and the Supreme..
CBS News

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden takes questions from voters at ABC town hall

 Joe Biden defended his record amid a wide variety of questions during his town hall on ABC. Ed O'Keefe reports.
CBS News

Person who flew with Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of town hall

 Joe Biden was given the all clear to participate in a Thursday night town hall after concerns he could have been exposed to COVID-19 while aboard his campaign..
CBS News

Paula Reid American journalist

Trump touts COVID-19 recovery, holds large rally in Iowa despite White House guidelines

 President Trump held a rally with around 5,000 supporters in Iowa on Wednesday night, even though White House coronavirus task force guidelines state that..
CBS News

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Race to the White House: Virus surges in key US election battleground states

 Rising coronavirus cases in key presidential battleground states a little more than two weeks before election day are the latest worry for election officials and..
New Zealand Herald
Race to the White House: Trump, Biden hold simultaneous televised town halls [Video]

Race to the White House: Trump, Biden hold simultaneous televised town halls

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:16Published
Twitter briefly restricts Trump campaign account [Video]

Twitter briefly restricts Trump campaign account

U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election campaign's Twitter account was briefly restricted on Thursday, causing an outcry from Republican lawmakers who accused social media companies of acting like "speech police" and vowing to hold Twitter responsible. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:54Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Top Trump ally Chris Christie says he was wrong to not wear mask at White House

 Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie says he was wrong not to wear a mask at the White House, after he and US President Donald Trump both came down with the..
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Feedback Friday: Joe Morgan Died, campaign news coverage [Video]

Feedback Friday: Joe Morgan Died, campaign news coverage

Feedback Friday: Joe Morgan Died, campaign news coverage

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:52Published
Demonstrators say President's COVID response is biggest factor in deciding their vote [Video]

Demonstrators say President's COVID response is biggest factor in deciding their vote

Demonstrators say President's COVID response is biggest factor in deciding their vote

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:57Published
More People Watched Biden's Town Hall On ABC Than Trump's On 3 Channels Combined [Video]

More People Watched Biden's Town Hall On ABC Than Trump's On 3 Channels Combined

ABC's coverage of Joe Biden's town hall averaged 13.9 million viewers on Thursday night. The viewer count easily surpassed the Nielsen ratings for President Trump's town hall on NBC. The Trump town..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

NYT Editorial Board Makes Brutal Plea to Vote Trump Out: He Poses ‘Greatest Threat to American Democracy Since World War II’

NYT Editorial Board Makes Brutal Plea to Vote Trump Out: He Poses ‘Greatest Threat to American Democracy Since World War II’ The New York Times editorial board published a lengthy plea for President Donald Trump to be voted out of the White House, calling the president "a racist...
Mediaite

WH puts 'politicals' at CDC to try to control info

 The Trump White House has installed two political operatives at the nation's top public health agency as the administration seeks to paint a positive outlook,...
USATODAY.com

Infectious Donald Trump back to White House, says not to fear COVID-19

 President Donald Trump staged a dramatic return to the White House after leaving the military hospital where he was receiving an unprecedented level of care for...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee NewsFOXNews.comTMZ.comCTV NewsUpworthyUSATODAY.com

Tweets about this