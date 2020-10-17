Metro to expand service in S. King County; resume fares in Oct. Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

With 1,400 new plexiglass barriers and mask dispensers on popular bus routes installed, King County Metro is expected to resume routine fare collection starting in October, but will suspend fare enforcement until 2021. The agency stopped collecting fares in March as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to increase distance between the driver and passengers. The plexiglass barriers automatically separate the driver and passenger when the front door is opened. While ridership has dramatically declined due to the pandemic and more people working from home, Metro is emphasizing that they are "ready when you are" with their new safety improvements.


