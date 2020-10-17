Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Metro to expand service in S. King County; resume fares in Oct.

SeattlePI.com Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
With 1,400 new plexiglass barriers and mask dispensers on popular bus routes installed, King County Metro is expected to resume routine fare collection starting in October, but will suspend fare enforcement until 2021. The agency stopped collecting fares in March as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to increase distance between the driver and passengers. The plexiglass barriers automatically separate the driver and passenger when the front door is opened. While ridership has dramatically declined due to the pandemic and more people working from home, Metro is emphasizing that they are "ready when you are" with their new safety improvements.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

HamCo deputy in critical condition after crash with Metro bus [Video]

HamCo deputy in critical condition after crash with Metro bus

A Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy was seriously injured in a crash with a Metro bus and multiple other vehicles at the intersection of Eight Mile Road and Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:14Published
Metro To Offer Free Rides On Election Day; Ballot Drop Boxes Added To Stations [Video]

Metro To Offer Free Rides On Election Day; Ballot Drop Boxes Added To Stations

Metro will offer free service on Election Day, Nov. 3, and vote-by-mail ballot drop-off boxes have been placed at 19 rail and bus stations, Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:26Published
Davidson County Sheriff's Office swears in Metro Detention Facility employees [Video]

Davidson County Sheriff's Office swears in Metro Detention Facility employees

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office has officially taken over the Metro Detention Facility on Sunday after being run by a private company for nearly 30 years.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:35Published

Tweets about this