Massive fire burning after building explosion in Virginia

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Baltimore Fire crews investigates a 3-alarm fire; BGE says no gas leaks were found



Baltimore Fire crews are investigating a 3-alarm fire in Northwest Baltimore. Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 02:18 Published 5 days ago Gas explosion causes massive fire at Montgomery construction site



A construction site mishap near Ronald Reagan Highway sparked a massive fire that blocked off parts of Montgomery Road and sent smoke billowing into the sky Wednesday afternoon. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 00:55 Published 1 week ago Massive construction fire closes Ronald Reagan near Montgomery Rd



Montgomery police confirmed the incident had originated at a construction site on Ronald Reagan near Montgomery Road around 2:37 p.m. According to a tweet from the city of Montgomery, a truck hit a gas.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 05:19 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this