Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Says He Will Stick To a $500 Billion Stimulus Package
Saturday, 17 October 2020 () Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has ended any hopes for a large-scale stimulus package. This is after he wants to decrease the $1.8 trillion package to $500 billion.
Despite US President Donald Trump's vocal push for a new COVID-19 stimulus package, it appears unlikely that one will come before Election Day.
On Tuesday, Business Insider reports Trump signaled he wanted an ever-larger deal than the $2.2 trillion bill proposed by House Democrats.
But according to...
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has told fellow Republicans that he's warned the White House not to divide Republicans by sealing a lopsided pre-election COVID-19 relief deal with House Speaker..
