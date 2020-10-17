Global  
 

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Says He Will Stick To a $500 Billion Stimulus Package

HNGN Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Says He Will Stick To a $500 Billion Stimulus PackageSenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has ended any hopes for a large-scale stimulus package. This is after he wants to decrease the $1.8 trillion package to $500 billion.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Yeah, No: Top Senate Republican 'Not Optimistic' Stimulus Deal Will Arrive Before Election

Yeah, No: Top Senate Republican 'Not Optimistic' Stimulus Deal Will Arrive Before Election 00:42

 Despite US President Donald Trump's vocal push for a new COVID-19 stimulus package, it appears unlikely that one will come before Election Day. On Tuesday, Business Insider reports Trump signaled he wanted an ever-larger deal than the $2.2 trillion bill proposed by House Democrats. But according to...

