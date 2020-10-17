|
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to ceasefire hours after deadly attack
Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Azerbaijan and Armenia have agreed to a new ceasefire beginning at midnight Sunday local time. This comes hours after shelling killed 13 people and wounded more than 50 others Saturday in the Azerbaijan city of Ganja, with neither side taking responsibility for the attack. Lana Zak spoke with Aliq Media editor-in-chief Arsen Kharatyan about how the world is responding to the conflict.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Azerbaijan Country in the Caucasus
Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia and Azerbaijan agree new humanitarian truceThe fresh ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh comes after a truce agreed last weekend failed to hold.
BBC News
Civilians killed in Ganja as Nagorno-Karabakh conflict escalates
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:06Published
Nagorno-Karabakh: Civilians hit amid Armenia Azerbaijan conflictEach accuses the other of targeting civilians in renewed fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
BBC News
Azerbaijan at war: Reporter’s journalA BBC team spent a week looking at the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict from the Azerbaijani side.
BBC News
Armenia Landlocked country in the Caucasus
Australian Armenians and Azerbaijanis call for peace in Nagorno-KarabakhFor Australia's Armenian and Azerbaijani communities, who stand on opposing sides of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, the situation in recent weeks has caused..
SBS
Ganja, Azerbaijan City & Municipality in Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh: attacks continue despite ceasefire deal
Credit: ODN Duration: 02:25Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this