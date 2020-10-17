Diet cola TAB is the latest victim of the pandemic
Saturday, 17 October 2020 () After 57 years, TAB, The Coca-Cola Company's first diet soda, is being discontinued. TAB sales have dwindled ever since the introduction of Diet Coke, and the coronavirus pandemic has made even the beverage giant look for areas to cut costs. Lilia Luciano reports.
