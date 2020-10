“Home Improvement” actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrested in Oregon Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

EUGENE, Ore. -- Zachery Ty Bryan, the actor who played the oldest son on the long-running 1990s sit-com “Home Improvement” was arrested in Oregon and faces charges of strangulation and assault. 👓 View full article

