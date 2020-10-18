Global  
 

Grass fire in Vacaville forces evacuation of about 100 homes

SFGate Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
About 100 homes in Vacaville are being evacuated after a grass fire was reported Saturday afternoon, according to KRON4.

The 1.5-acre blaze was reported at 5:32 p.m. by CA Fire Scanner.

The three-alarm Vine Fire is moving up the south side of Vineyard Hills Court toward homes and apartments on Markham Avenue. Cal Fire has responded.

Check back for further updates on this breaking news story.
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published
News video: Firefighter Injured While Battling Vacaville Grass Fire

Firefighter Injured While Battling Vacaville Grass Fire 00:31

 The Vacaville fire chief told CBS13 the firefighter sustained a minor injury and was transported from the scene as a precaution.

