Grass fire in Vacaville forces evacuation of about 100 homes Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

About 100 homes in Vacaville are being evacuated after a grass fire was reported Saturday afternoon, according to KRON4.



The 1.5-acre blaze was reported at 5:32 p.m. by CA Fire Scanner.



The three-alarm Vine Fire is moving up the south side of Vineyard Hills Court toward homes and apartments on Markham Avenue. Cal Fire has responded.



