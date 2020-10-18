Seattle's Spider season is here, but don't be afraid, experts say Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

If you've noticed copious amounts of spider webs decorating your railings, mail boxes and windows when venturing outside recently, you're not alone. Early fall is Seattle's so-called "spider season" when two species, the European orb weaver and giant house spider, reach maturity and are at their biggest. And while they make for excellent (and free) Halloween decorations, these spiders are actually looking for a mate this time of year which is why they are more visible. Both species are non-native to the Pacific Northwest, and both are — and I know this is hard for arachnophobes to believe — completely harmless. 👓 View full article

