|
David Lee Roth's brush with art
Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
Singer David Lee Roth, longtime frontman for the group Van Halen, is now making a name for himself as an artist and social commentator trained in sumi-e, the Japanese art of ink painting, doing what he describes as "graphic therapy." But correspondent Tracy Smith finds out there was yet another calling in Roth's life that, he says, made him feel like a rock star.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
David Lee Roth
"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 10/18Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue looks at how extreme weather events are bringing the issue of climate change home to more and more..
CBS News
Rock star Eddie Van Halen dies aged 65
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published
Van Halen American hard rock/heavy metal band
Tracy Smith (journalist) American journalist
"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 10/11Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue examines the Right to Repair movement, fighting electronics manufacturers that make it more difficult for..
CBS News
Andrew Cuomo & daughters on life under lockdownLike so many other homes across America, the Governor's Mansion, in Albany, N.Y., has been a base for a family locked down during the COVID-19 outbreak. It's..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this