David Lee Roth's brush with art Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Singer David Lee Roth , longtime frontman for the group Van Halen, is now making a name for himself as an artist and social commentator trained in sumi-e, the Japanese art of ink painting, doing what he describes as "graphic therapy." But correspondent Tracy Smith finds out there was yet another calling in Roth's life that, he says, made him feel like a rock star. 👓 View full article