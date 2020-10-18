Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

David Lee Roth's brush with art

CBS News Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
Singer David Lee Roth, longtime frontman for the group Van Halen, is now making a name for himself as an artist and social commentator trained in sumi-e, the Japanese art of ink painting, doing what he describes as "graphic therapy." But correspondent Tracy Smith finds out there was yet another calling in Roth's life that, he says, made him feel like a rock star.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

David Lee Roth David Lee Roth

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 10/18

 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue looks at how extreme weather events are bringing the issue of climate change home to more and more..
CBS News
Rock star Eddie Van Halen dies aged 65 [Video]

Rock star Eddie Van Halen dies aged 65

Revered rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died at the age of 65 following abattle with cancer, his son has said. Van Halen was part of the classic VanHalen line-up alongside his brother Alex, Michael Anthony on bass and DavidLee Roth singing.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published

Van Halen Van Halen American hard rock/heavy metal band


Tracy Smith (journalist) American journalist

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 10/11

 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue examines the Right to Repair movement, fighting electronics manufacturers that make it more difficult for..
CBS News

Andrew Cuomo & daughters on life under lockdown

 Like so many other homes across America, the Governor's Mansion, in Albany, N.Y., has been a base for a family locked down during the COVID-19 outbreak. It's..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Eddie Van Halen Dies Following Battle With Cancer [Video]

Eddie Van Halen Dies Following Battle With Cancer

Eddie Van Halen, the lead guitarist of the legendary rock group Van Halen, died Tuesday morning. Wolf Van Halen, Eddie and Valerie Bertinelli's son, said his father died after a "long and arduous..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published
Van Halen's Eddie Van Halen Dead At 65 [Video]

Van Halen's Eddie Van Halen Dead At 65

Van Halen lead guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died. He was 65 years old. CNN reports Eddie, whose full name was Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, died on Tuesday morning. Wolf Van Halen is the son of Eddie Van..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Richa Chadha: My life is like that Tanishq advertisement, got so much love from Ali Fazal's family

 Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been in a relationship for a while and the couple keeps sharing their pictures on Instagram. And now, the actress has spoken...
Mid-Day

Pope Francis: God is supreme

 Vatican City, Oct 18, 2020 / 05:13 am (CNA).- Catholics, by virtue of their baptism, must affirm to the world God’s primacy in human life and in history, Pope...
CNA

Woman's battle to lead normal life after being diagnosed with rare cancer at 24

Woman's battle to lead normal life after being diagnosed with rare cancer at 24 She has battled ill health for her entire life
East Lindsey Target Also reported by •Leek Post and Times

Tweets about this