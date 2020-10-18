Christopher Cross on his near-fatal COVID illness

Welcome criticism from BJP leaders, PM: Chirag Paswan



Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan on October 18 said he welcomes criticism from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, even from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, "Why should I not respect Modi ji. Only he called me for support when my father was admitted to ICU. The CM is anxious to portray a distance and wedge between LJP and BJP. I'd like to allay this fear by saying that I welcome criticism from BJP leaders, even from the PM." Bihar will go for three-phased elections starting from October 28 and results will be declared on November 10.

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:36 Published on January 1, 1970