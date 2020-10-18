Global  
 

Christopher Cross on his near-fatal COVID illness

CBS News Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
In his first TV interview since contracting the coronavirus, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter talks about his diagnosis for Guillain-Barré Syndrome, and being paralyzed and near death in the ICU
Christopher Cross Christopher Cross American singer-songwriter

Christopher Cross on surviving COVID

 Earlier this year singer-songwriter Christopher Cross contracted the coronavirus, and was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare disease affecting the..
CBS News

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 10/18

 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue looks at how extreme weather events are bringing the issue of climate change home to more and more..
CBS News

COVID-19 nearly killed Grammy-winner Christopher Cross

 Preview: The singer-songwriter was paralyzed and in intensive care for what he tells "CBS Sunday Morning" were the worst 10 days of his life
CBS News

Coronavirus updates: Patriots will play Broncos; Saban, Alabama get their game in; Trump urges beleaguered Wisconsin to open up

 The NFL hopes to play all its scheduled games today. President Trump wants Wisconsin, Michigan to open up despite surge in cases. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com

People sent to 'non-existent' Covid testing site in Sevenoaks

 Kent County Council apologise after people sent to a mobile unit that has not yet been installed.
BBC News

Saturday Sessions: Matt Berninger performs "Serpentine Prison"

 Matt Berninger was working in advertising in Cincinnati when he decided to turn his passion for music into his full-time job. He moved to Brooklyn, New York with..
CBS News

Saturday Sessions: Matt Berninger performs "Collar of Your Shirt"

 Matt Berninger was working in advertising in Cincinnati when he decided to turn his passion for music into his full-time job. He moved to Brooklyn, New York with..
CBS News

Saturday Sessions: Matt Berninger performs "One More Second"

 Matt Berninger was working in advertising in Cincinnati when he decided to turn his passion for music into his full-time job. He moved to Brooklyn, New York with..
CBS News

Welcome criticism from BJP leaders, PM: Chirag Paswan [Video]

Welcome criticism from BJP leaders, PM: Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan on October 18 said he welcomes criticism from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, even from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, "Why should I not respect Modi ji. Only he called me for support when my father was admitted to ICU. The CM is anxious to portray a distance and wedge between LJP and BJP. I'd like to allay this fear by saying that I welcome criticism from BJP leaders, even from the PM." Bihar will go for three-phased elections starting from October 28 and results will be declared on November 10.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:36Published

