Sen. David Perdue and Perdue chicken? Company firmly says no link after threat of boycott Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Americans called for a boycott of Perdue Chicken thinking it was associated with the Georgia Sen. David Perdue. The chicken company says that isn't the case.

