Cameron Peak fire, largest wildfire in Colorado history, spreads across the state (1)

USATODAY.com Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
The Cameron Peak fire began in August and has spread across over 270 square miles, passing the Pine Gulch Fire as the state's largest wildfire ever.
 
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Denver7 News 5 PM | Thursday, October 15

Denver7 News 5 PM | Thursday, October 15 02:47

 The Cameron Peak Fire, now the largest wildfire in Colorado's history, grew overnight and is now 164,140 acres. However, it remains 56% contained and no injuries have been reported.

Colorado Colorado State in the western United States

'It just exploded': Colorado's Cameron Peak, CalWood fires drive thousands from their homes

 The CalWood fire began burning Saturday about 50 miles southeast of the Cameron Peak Fire that has burned more than 300 square miles since mid-August.
 
USATODAY.com

Nature: Colorado forest

 "Sunday Morning" witnesses an early snowfall at the San Juan National Forest near Durango, Colorado. Videographer: Scot Miller.
CBS News
Colorado wildfire forces thousands to evacuate in western US [Video]

Colorado wildfire forces thousands to evacuate in western US

Thousands of people in the US state of Colorado are fleeing a wildfire that hasn't stopped burning since mid-August.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:00Published

Cameron Peak fire: Over 60-percent contained but officials warn 'stay alert' [Video]

Cameron Peak fire: Over 60-percent contained but officials warn 'stay alert'

Cameron Peak fire: Over 60-percent contained but officials warn 'stay alert'

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:18Published
More evacuations issued for Cameron Peak Fire as wind picks up Friday afternoon [Video]

More evacuations issued for Cameron Peak Fire as wind picks up Friday afternoon

Firefighters were successful in attacking the Cameron Peak Fire directly on Thursday and Friday, but crews are expecting winds similar to Wednesday on Saturday, according to fire officials.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:56Published
Cameron Peak Fire Fueled By Strong Winds Forces New Evacuations [Video]

Cameron Peak Fire Fueled By Strong Winds Forces New Evacuations

Colorado's largest wildfire is forcing more people out of their homes as the flames are fueled by wind.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 03:02Published

Colorado wildfire forces thousands to evacuate in western US

 Thousands of people in the US state of Colorado are fleeing a wildfire that hasn't stopped burning since mid-August.
Evacuations ordered in Colorado and Utah as crews battle new blazes

 Blazes roaring through Colorado and Utah have pushed people from their homes and caused damage that officials have not yet been able to assess.
No statewide regulation of Colorado security guards creates patchwork of standards, lack of transparency

 Colorado is one of nine states that does not regulate security guards or security companies, meaning there are no statewide training or hiring standards for the...
