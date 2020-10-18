|
Cameron Peak fire, largest wildfire in Colorado history, spreads across the state (1)
Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
The Cameron Peak fire began in August and has spread across over 270 square miles, passing the Pine Gulch Fire as the state's largest wildfire ever.
Colorado State in the western United States
'It just exploded': Colorado's Cameron Peak, CalWood fires drive thousands from their homesThe CalWood fire began burning Saturday about 50 miles southeast of the Cameron Peak Fire that has burned more than 300 square miles since mid-August.
USATODAY.com
Nature: Colorado forest"Sunday Morning" witnesses an early snowfall at the San Juan National Forest near Durango, Colorado. Videographer: Scot Miller.
CBS News
Colorado wildfire forces thousands to evacuate in western US
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:00Published
