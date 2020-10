You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Patriots Cancel Friday's Practice After Another Positive COVID-19 Test



The Patriots canceled Friday's practice after another player reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, putting Sunday's rescheduled game against the Denver Broncos in doubt once again. WBZ-TV Sports'.. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 04:35 Published 2 days ago Nick Wright on L-Bell signing with his Chiefs, KC could be new dynasty over Pats | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Nick Wright reacts to the Le'Veon Bell signing with his Kansas City Chiefs. As long as the Chiefs continue to utilize Patrick Mahomes and throw the ball more than they run it, he feels KC could be the.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:11 Published 2 days ago AFC East Preview Week 6: Patriots Welcome Back Cam Newton; Dolphins Look For Another Dominant Performance



SportsLine senior NFL analyst Larry Hartstein examines Week 6 matchups in the AFC East, as the Patriots face the Broncos, and the Dolphins meet the inept Jets. He also breaks down the powerhouse.. Credit: CBS Local Duration: 03:34 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this