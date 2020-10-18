Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CBS News poll: Biden leads Trump in Wisconsin, has edge in Arizona

CBS News Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
A new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll finds former vice president Joe Biden ahead of President Trump in Arizona and Wisconsin, the states he won in the 2016 election. CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss why the president is trailing in both these critical states.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Biden, Trump Host Separate Town Halls

Biden, Trump Host Separate Town Halls 03:59

 Laura Podesta reports on the presidential candidate’s separate town halls Thursday evening. (3:59)WCCO This Morning - Oct. 16, 2020

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Trump mocks Biden for listening to science [Video]

Trump mocks Biden for listening to science

US President Donald Trump held a rally in Carson City, Nevada on Sunday, onthe latest stop of his campaign trail in the run up to November's Presidentialelection. The rally drew thousands of supporters who sat elbow to elbow,cheering Trump and booing his Democrat rival Joe Biden and the press. The vastmajority wore no masks to guard against the coronavirus, though cases in thestate are on the rise, with more than 1,000 new infections reported onSaturday. The president, as he often does, warned that a Biden election wouldlead to further lockdowns and at one point appeared to mock Biden for sayinghe would listen to scientists.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

ONLY ON AP Suburban women may hold White House key

 Lines are being drawn in the suburban sand of Pennsylvania and other battleground states where both President Trump and Joe Biden are vying for a coveted voting..
USATODAY.com
Trump: Biden will cancel Christmas [Video]

Trump: Biden will cancel Christmas

U.S. President Donald Trump in Nevada Sunday (October 18) said his rival, Joe Biden, will cancel Christmas if he wins in November.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:31Published

Trump and Biden campaigns ramp up events in battleground states

 President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are making their final pushes to voters in battleground states. Sean Sullivan, CBSN political contributor and..
CBS News

Donald Trump speaks in Nevada on his current political strategy: Attacking Joe Biden

 Trailing in a string of national and state polls, the president spends much of his time these days making vicious attacks on opponent Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

John Oliver mocks compliment on Trump’s smile at town hall: Like someone dropped dentures into ...

 “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver...
WorldNews

Who has most power in Asia? US leads, China closes in and India falls behind

 SYDNEY: China is closing in on the US as the most powerful country influencing the Asia-Pacific, as America’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic tarnishes its..
WorldNews

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Trump returns to the campaign trail as he trails Biden in key battleground states

 President Trump is back on the campaign trail, making stops in Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and California over the weekend. But a CBS News Battleground Tracker..
CBS News

Battleground Tracker: Biden leads in Wisconsin, has edge in Arizona

 CBS News Elections and Surveys Director Anthony Salvanto breaks down the latest polling with just over two weeks until Election Day.
CBS News

Coronavirus updates: Patriots will play Broncos; Saban, Alabama get their game in; Trump urges beleaguered Wisconsin to open up

 The NFL hopes to play all its scheduled games today. President Trump wants Wisconsin, Michigan to open up despite surge in cases. Latest COVID news.
 
USATODAY.com

Arizona Arizona State in the southwestern United States

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump, Former Vice Vice President Biden Pound Campaign Trail [Video]

President Trump, Former Vice Vice President Biden Pound Campaign Trail

The candidates are also just days from their final debate in Nashville. CBS News' Tom Hanson reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:54Published
Recruiting young poll workers [Video]

Recruiting young poll workers

Milwaukee voters can expect to see some younger poll workers for the upcoming election thanks to a local teenager.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:33Published
Brighton Park family Pleads For Justice For Slain Teen [Video]

Brighton Park family Pleads For Justice For Slain Teen

Michael Colon, 16, was shot and killed while walking his dog last month.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:43Published

Related news from verified sources

CBS News poll: Biden leads Trump in Wisconsin, has edge in Arizona

 A new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll finds former vice president Joe Biden ahead of President Trump in Arizona and Wisconsin, the states he won in the 2016...
CBS News Also reported by •NYTimes.comSBS

Live updates: Trump campaigns in Midwest, Biden warns of 'complacency'

 While President Trump rallied voters in Michigan and Wisconsin on Saturday, Democratic nominee Joe Biden's campaign told supporters in a memo that the race...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •SBS

Trump, Biden funnel ad dollars into key battlegrounds in final stretch

 Local television markets in the battleground states of Florida, Arizona, and Pennsylvania have become ground zero for President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

JuneMcMullen4

‘Vote Early’McMullen😎☀️👨🏼‍🌾👩🏼‍🏫🐶🌺🌻⭐️🌼📚 RT @guprofbc: How Mormons Fed Up With Trump Could Help Lift Biden in Arizona - The New York Times love it. This story is one that resonates… 2 minutes ago

DEAGrantDraws

Denver/Dendinius #BLM #WEARAFUCKINGMASK!!!! RT @postsecret: How Mormons Fed Up With Trump Could Help Lift Biden in Arizona https://t.co/J6zAD7qvyd 5 minutes ago

postsecret

PostSecret How Mormons Fed Up With Trump Could Help Lift Biden in Arizona https://t.co/J6zAD7qvyd 6 minutes ago

commonedition

Greg Anderson 🇺🇸 RT @SLTribPolitics: How Mormons fed up with Trump could help lift Biden in Arizona https://t.co/cVBv6sTq7z #utpol https://t.co/qBwnwrcPjh 9 minutes ago

guprofbc

Ghoul ProfBC is @home How Mormons Fed Up With Trump Could Help Lift Biden in Arizona - The New York Times love it. This story is one that… https://t.co/M6fMAGPjzE 11 minutes ago

paulwiggins

Paul Wiggins How Mormons Fed Up With Trump Could Help Lift Biden in Arizona https://t.co/VZC58zX5QF 11 minutes ago

klausWW1T

Klaus Kingstorf  RT @Politics_PR: How Mormons Fed Up With Trump Could Help Lift Biden in Arizona https://t.co/xrnZcsK0MY https://t.co/kCZkZOYgih 17 minutes ago

mollybr59678386

molly brooks How Mormons Fed Up With Trump Could Help Lift Biden in Arizona https://t.co/MwM2PpKq41 18 minutes ago