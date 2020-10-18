|
CBS News poll: Biden leads Trump in Wisconsin, has edge in Arizona
Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
A new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll finds former vice president Joe Biden ahead of President Trump in Arizona and Wisconsin, the states he won in the 2016 election. CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss why the president is trailing in both these critical states.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Trump mocks Biden for listening to science
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19Published
ONLY ON AP Suburban women may hold White House keyLines are being drawn in the suburban sand of Pennsylvania and other battleground states where both President Trump and Joe Biden are vying for a coveted voting..
USATODAY.com
Trump: Biden will cancel Christmas
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:31Published
Trump and Biden campaigns ramp up events in battleground statesPresident Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are making their final pushes to voters in battleground states. Sean Sullivan, CBSN political contributor and..
CBS News
Donald Trump speaks in Nevada on his current political strategy: Attacking Joe BidenTrailing in a string of national and state polls, the president spends much of his time these days making vicious attacks on opponent Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
John Oliver mocks compliment on Trump’s smile at town hall: Like someone dropped dentures into ...“Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver...
WorldNews
Who has most power in Asia? US leads, China closes in and India falls behindSYDNEY: China is closing in on the US as the most powerful country influencing the Asia-Pacific, as America’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic tarnishes its..
WorldNews
Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States
Trump returns to the campaign trail as he trails Biden in key battleground statesPresident Trump is back on the campaign trail, making stops in Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and California over the weekend. But a CBS News Battleground Tracker..
CBS News
Battleground Tracker: Biden leads in Wisconsin, has edge in ArizonaCBS News Elections and Surveys Director Anthony Salvanto breaks down the latest polling with just over two weeks until Election Day.
CBS News
Coronavirus updates: Patriots will play Broncos; Saban, Alabama get their game in; Trump urges beleaguered Wisconsin to open upThe NFL hopes to play all its scheduled games today. President Trump wants Wisconsin, Michigan to open up despite surge in cases. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
Arizona State in the southwestern United States
Mormons, some of whom find Trump’s behavior at odds with their religion, could help lift Biden to victory in Arizona.
NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this