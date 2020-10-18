Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden Impression on ‘SNL’ Panned as ‘Malarkey’ Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Joe Biden might be winning over voters these days — or so it appears — but Jim Carrey winning over critics and Biden supporters with his over-the-top impression on “Saturday Night Live,” not so much.



In the final weeks before the election, Carrey has taken the job of impersonating the folksy Democratic candidate for president on “SNL,” but many of the show’s viewers don’t think the former vice president and the manic comedian are a good fit.



In the show’s cold open the last three weeks, Carrey (and “SNL” writers) has lampooned Biden in such a way that has turned off many on social media. Viewers on Twitter — many of whom support Biden — have voiced that Carrey’s trademark balls-to-the-wall style didn’t mesh with Biden. Some even went as far as to say that his take on Biden made them “uncomfortable.”



Jim Carrey Taunts Bubble-Boy Trump's Former Chief of Staff John Kelly in New Cartoon



“Jim Carrey’s #SNL Biden shtick is just a cringe-superspreader. Based on a doddering Biden who doesn’t exist, from all we’ve seen recently, it’s both-sidesism – ineffective comedy hydroxychloroquine. Satire’s rooted in truth,” Mark Rahner wrote.



“I think Joe Biden could somehow do a better Jim Carrey,” Ben Lubeck tweeted.



“Jim Carrey turned Joe Biden into Fire Marshall Bill. He needs a new schtick. Extinguish that character,” read another tweet, comparing Carrey’s performance to his famous character from “In Living Color.”







Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden impression is Ace Ventura giving his impression of Joe Biden.



— TheRealNormaJean (@TheRealNormaJ) October 18, 2020











I just now saw part of the cold open for SNL with Jim Carrey playing Joe Biden. Wow. It was terrible and I stopped watching. It was less an impression and more just Jim Carrey being Jim Carrey while dressed up as Biden. I love SNL but please put Jason Sudeikis in instead.



— Jeffry Hysong (@JeffryHysong) October 18, 2020











Imma just say it: not a fan of Jim Carey's Joe Biden….



— Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) October 18, 2020











Comedian Jim Carey is way too slapstick & ghoulish to be playing a guy many see as "Mr. Rogers". Actor Woody Harrelson is a much more normal depiction.



— And The Tweet Goes On (@lacadri34) October 18, 2020







Jim Carrey: Watch Biden Town Hall Over NBC's "Black Hole' With 'Raging Howler Monkey-in-Chief'



Others argued that the problem wasn’t Carrey as much as it was “SNL” writers for not coming up with enough good material on Biden’s political record.







It’s not Jim Carrey–it’s the writing. They’re trying to find something to make jokes about, but the GOP line of Biden being confused and out of it is not fair. He didn’t do anything like that in his



- LittleBlueDotTX (@LittleBlueDotTx) October 18, 2020











All Jim Carrey has to do is be MORE oblivious to the fact the things he's doing are funny, and he's gonna nail Joe Biden. Also, he needs the things he's doing to actually be funny… but that's on the writers and SNL, not Carrey.



— Terry Wayne Carpenter, Jr. (@TJCarpenterShow) October 18, 2020











I wish he wouldn’t do it: “Jim Carrey has portrayed Biden as boring and cheesy, and the writers have really leaned into the “old” stereotype. He gets dizzy if he stands up too quickly and doesn’t even pretend to know what social media is all about.” #SNL https://t.co/QKpKupIKEq



— Yara.307 (@307Yara) October 18, 2020







Some compared Carrey’s Biden unfavorably to other recent Biden “SNL” impersonators, namely Woody Harrelson and Jason Sudeikis.



'SNL': Debate Parody Cold Open Mostly Ignores Trump's COVID-19 Diagnosis (Video)



Consequences of Sound writer Jesse Hassenger wrote, “Carrey has a better eye for Biden’s manner-the gleaming smile, the clunky folksiness, the tone of his voice-than SNL’s last regular impersonator Jason Sudeikis. What Sudeikis had, though, was an easy rapport with the audience.”



“Maybe he’s too physical a performer, or too needy a showman, to capture the flapjack earnestness of the former vice president,” according to a review in Vanity Fair. “It makes a person pine for Woody Harrelson and his chew gum dentures.”



Whoever is to blame, Carrey’s discomfiting, intense take on the political candidate whose core draw is his calm contrast to Trump’s chaotic, racist rhetoric isn’t the first time he’s made people squirm. While he’s done plenty of crowd-pleasing slapstick roles from The Mask and The Riddler in the ’90s to Dr. Robotnik in “Sonic the Hedgehog” this year, Carrey has also been known to give that style a darker edge. That edge was explored in the Netflix documentary “Jim & Andy,” which recounted Carrey’s performance as Andy Kaufman in the 1999 biopic “Man on the Moon” and his abrasive behavior during filming as he stayed in character even as the cameras were off.



“There has always been something bullying in Carrey’s performances,” wrote The New Yorker’s Ian Crouch in 2017 about the film. “A bold physical and emotional insistence that is at once alluring and off-putting–a mixture of aggression and vulnerability that dares you to look away, or to judge and dismiss, but also makes you afraid to do it, or feel bad for wanting to.”



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



'SNL' Cold Open Gives Alec Baldwin's Trump Town Hall the Wrestlemania Treatment (Video)



'SNL' Cold Open Reveals Jim Carrey's Joe Biden Was the Fly on Mike Pence's Head (Video)



