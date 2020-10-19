'Refrigerator-sized' asteroid may 'buzz-cut' Earth day before election, Neil deGrasse Tyson says

"It's not big enough to cause harm. So if the World ends in 2020, it won't be the fault of the Universe," Tyson said.

Neil deGrasse Tyson Warns of Asteroid Strike Ahead of Presidential Election The famed astrophysicist and cosmologist predicts that a refrigerator-sized space-rock will hit the Earth on November 2, one day before the election that will...

AceShowbiz 5 hours ago



