'Refrigerator-sized' asteroid may 'buzz-cut' Earth day before election, Neil deGrasse Tyson says
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
"It's not big enough to cause harm. So if the World ends in 2020, it won't be the fault of the Universe," Tyson said.
Neil deGrasse Tyson American astrophysicist, author, and science communicator
