'Refrigerator-sized' asteroid may 'buzz-cut' Earth day before election, Neil deGrasse Tyson says

USATODAY.com Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
"It's not big enough to cause harm. So if the World ends in 2020, it won't be the fault of the Universe," Tyson said.
 
News video: Neil deGrasse Tyson: Asteroid Could “Buzz-cut” Earth the Day Before the Presidential Election

Neil deGrasse Tyson: Asteroid Could “Buzz-cut” Earth the Day Before the Presidential Election 00:51

 Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson warns an asteroid could strike Earth just a day before the presidential election.

Neil deGrasse Tyson Says Asteroid Could Hit U.S. Day Before Election

 Neil deGrasse Tyson is waring earthlings, an asteroid may be heading for our planet before election day, but it's probably not going to kill us ... but maybe..
TMZ.com

