SNL Recap: COVID Dating, Instant Empathy & Trump/Biden Town Halls With Host Issa Rae Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

The audience was quieter than normal, but Issa Rae hosted a solid installment of SNL with included a very good Weekend Update. [ more › ] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this