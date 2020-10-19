|
Ratings: Leslie Jones’ ‘Supermarket Sweep’ Revival Has a Pretty Grand Opening
“Supermarket Sweep” cleaned up on Sunday, but the Leslie Jones revival couldn’t sweep its sports competition. (But what could?)
The game show faced off with TV’s No. 1 primetime show, “Sunday Night Football” on NBC. “Supermarket Sweep” had to contend with an MLB Playoffs game on Fox, which itself was buoyed by an NFL overrun lead-in.
Due to the nature of live sports, the below Nielsen numbers for NBC and Fox should be considered subject to significant adjustment. And they’re currently almost neck-and-neck.
NBC was first in ratings with a 2.5 rating/14 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 8.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. The Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers game followed (about) 90 minutes of pregame show “Football Night in America.”
Fox was second in ratings with a 2.4/13 and in viewers with 8.2 million. The Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers overrun at 7 scored a 4.6/26 and 16.7 million viewers. Postgame show “The OT” at 7:30 drew a 3.1/17 and 10.5 million viewers. The crucial Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers game, which started at 8, posted a 1.8 and 6.4 million viewers.
ABC was third in ratings with a 0.6/4 and fourth in viewers with 3.9 million. The Season 31 premiere of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” at 7 p.m. had a 0.5/3 and 4.3 million viewers. The 9 p.m. debut of “Supermarket Sweep” earned a 1.0/5 and 4.8 million viewers.
CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.5/3 and in viewers with 4 million.
More to come…
