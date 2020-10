Coming off consecutive wins, Broncos face “a major challenge” in extending momentum against defending champion Chiefs Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

"We'll find out (if we're ready)," coach Vic Fangio said. "We certainly hope so. There's a lot of different players here from that (October) game last year, either through attrition or through injuries." 👓 View full article

