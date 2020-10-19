|
Trump attacks Biden, Fauci over coronavirus
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
On the campaign trail, President Donald Trump repeatedly criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci and attacked his Democratic rival Joe Biden for wanting to follow the advice of the top infectious disease expert in the United States. (Oct. 19)
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Anthony Fauci American immunologist
With election nearing, Trump takes aim at Fauci
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:11Published
Trump: Dr. Fauci has made 'bad calls'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:44Published
Trump calls Fauci a "disaster" but says it would be "a bigger bomb to fire him"The president blasted the nation's top infectious diseases expert in a campaign call and said if the White House had listened to Fauci, the U.S. would have..
CBS News
Donald Trump declares Dr Anthony Fauci an 'idiot' and 'a disaster'President Donald Trump on Monday sought to buck up his campaign staffers two weeks from Election Day, dismissing the cautionary coronavirus advice of scientific..
New Zealand Herald
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Twitch stars are lining up to stream Among Us with AOCRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is looking for Among Us teammates. On Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez put out an open call for people to play with “to get out the..
The Verge
Race for the White House: Heard any Biden jokes? A study of late-night comics finds fewFrom the perspective of late-night joke writers, there's really only one person running for United States president.A staggering 97 per cent of the jokes Stephen..
New Zealand Herald
Trump, Biden battle for slim undecided voter poolPolls show there are far fewer on-the-fence voters this year than the unusually high number in 2016, and the Trump and Biden campaigns each believes it still can..
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Judge To Trump Admin: No, You Can't Kick 700,000 Americans Off Food Stamps
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35Published
AP Top Stories October 19 pHere's the latest for Monday October 19th: Trump says people tired of hearing about COVID; Kamala Harris back on campaign trail in Florida; 6 Russian military..
USATODAY.com
Trump says Sudan to be removed from terrorism listPresident Donald Trump on Monday said Sudan will be removed from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism if it follows through on its pledge to pay $335..
New Zealand Herald
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Dow Plunges 411 Points
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Will a COVID-19 stimulus deal be struck by Tuesday? What we know about relief negotiationsDemocrats and Republicans are struggling to cut a deal as they face a Tuesday deadline set by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
USATODAY.com
Harris in Florida pledges 'a change is coming'Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris kicked off her return to the campaign trail Monday at a drive-in car rally in Orlando to mark the first day of..
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this