Trump attacks Biden, Fauci over coronavirus

USATODAY.com Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
On the campaign trail, President Donald Trump repeatedly criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci and attacked his Democratic rival Joe Biden for wanting to follow the advice of the top infectious disease expert in the United States. (Oct. 19)
 
News video: Trump mocks Biden for listening to science

Trump mocks Biden for listening to science 01:19

 US President Donald Trump held a rally in Carson City, Nevada on Sunday, onthe latest stop of his campaign trail in the run up to November's Presidentialelection. The rally drew thousands of supporters who sat elbow to elbow,cheering Trump and booing his Democrat rival Joe Biden and the press. The...

Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci American immunologist

With election nearing, Trump takes aim at Fauci [Video]

With election nearing, Trump takes aim at Fauci

[NFA] With just over two weeks to go before the election, President Trump spent much of Monday attacking and at times mocking the nation's top infectious disease expert. This video produced by Jonah Green.

Trump: Dr. Fauci has made 'bad calls' [Video]

Trump: Dr. Fauci has made 'bad calls'

President Donald Trump on Monday told reporters that the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has made "bad calls" when it comes to the handling of COVID-19 in the United States.

Trump calls Fauci a "disaster" but says it would be "a bigger bomb to fire him"

 The president blasted the nation's top infectious diseases expert in a campaign call and said if the White House had listened to Fauci, the U.S. would have..
Donald Trump declares Dr Anthony Fauci an 'idiot' and 'a disaster'

 President Donald Trump on Monday sought to buck up his campaign staffers two weeks from Election Day, dismissing the cautionary coronavirus advice of scientific..
Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Twitch stars are lining up to stream Among Us with AOC

 Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is looking for Among Us teammates. On Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez put out an open call for people to play with “to get out the..
Race for the White House: Heard any Biden jokes? A study of late-night comics finds few

 From the perspective of late-night joke writers, there's really only one person running for United States president.A staggering 97 per cent of the jokes Stephen..
Trump, Biden battle for slim undecided voter pool

 Polls show there are far fewer on-the-fence voters this year than the unusually high number in 2016, and the Trump and Biden campaigns each believes it still can..
Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Judge To Trump Admin: No, You Can't Kick 700,000 Americans Off Food Stamps [Video]

Judge To Trump Admin: No, You Can't Kick 700,000 Americans Off Food Stamps

A federal judge has nixed a Trump administration proposal that would have kicked off nearly 700,000 American adults from the USDA's food stamps program. The proposed change to the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP, would have made it more difficult for Americans to qualify for the program. The DC US District Court said the proposal leaves 'states scrambling and exponentially increasing food insecurity for tens of thousands of Americans.

AP Top Stories October 19 p

 Here's the latest for Monday October 19th: Trump says people tired of hearing about COVID; Kamala Harris back on campaign trail in Florida; 6 Russian military..
Trump says Sudan to be removed from terrorism list

 President Donald Trump on Monday said Sudan will be removed from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism if it follows through on its pledge to pay $335..
Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Dow Plunges 411 Points [Video]

Dow Plunges 411 Points

Getty Images US stocks extended losses into Monday's close as a lack of stimulus progress cut into hopes for a pre-election deal. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expedited talks on Sunday, setting a 48-hour deadline for the White House and Democrats to ink a deal. She later told Democrats that significant obstacles in reaching a compromise remain. Even if an agreement is reached, the bill is set to die in the Senate as Republicans push a $500 billion measure.

Will a COVID-19 stimulus deal be struck by Tuesday? What we know about relief negotiations

 Democrats and Republicans are struggling to cut a deal as they face a Tuesday deadline set by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Harris in Florida pledges 'a change is coming'

 Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris kicked off her return to the campaign trail Monday at a drive-in car rally in Orlando to mark the first day of..
